FIGURE EX4.24 shows the angular-position-versus-time graph for a particle moving in a circle. What is the particle's angular velocity at t = 4s
Peregrine falcons are known for their maneuvering ability. In a tight circular turn, a falcon can attain a centripetal acceleration 1.5 times the free-fall acceleration. What is the radius of the turn if the falcon is flying at 25 m/s?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Acceleration
Free-Fall Acceleration
Circular Motion
The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's velocity.
A speck of dust on a spinning DVD has a centripetal acceleration of 20 m/s3 . What would be the acceleration of the first speck of dust if the disk's angular velocity was doubled?
The radius of the earth's very nearly circular orbit around the sun is 1.5 x 1011 m. Find the magnitude of the earth's angular velocity.
The earth's radius is about 4000 miles. Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and Singapore are both nearly on the equator. The distance between them is 5000 miles. The flight from Kampala to Singapore takes 9.0 hours. What is the plane's angular velocity with respect to the earth's surface? Give your answer in °/h.
As the earth rotates, what is the speed of a physics student in Miami, Florida, at latitude 26°. Ignore the revolution of the earth around the sun. The radius of the earth is 6400 km.