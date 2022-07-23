Angle of Projection

The angle of projection is the angle at which an object is thrown relative to the horizontal. It significantly affects the range and height of the projectile. For a given initial speed, there is an optimal angle (typically 45 degrees) that maximizes the distance traveled. However, in this scenario, the specific angle must be calculated to ensure the ball reaches a height of 1.0 m while covering the horizontal distance of 12.0 m.