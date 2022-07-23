You are watching an archery tournament when you start wondering how fast an arrow is shot from the bow. Remembering your physics, you ask one of the archers to shoot an arrow parallel to the ground. You find the arrow stuck in the ground 60 m away, making a 30° angle with the ground. How fast was the arrow shot?
A cannonball is fired at 100 m/s from a barrel tilted upward at 25°. What is the angle after the cannonball travels 500 m?
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Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Initial Velocity Components
Angle of Projection
While driving north at 25 m/s during a rainstorm you notice that the rain makes an angle of 38° with the vertical. While driving back home moments later at the same speed but in the opposite direction, you see that the rain is falling straight down. From these observations, determine the speed and angle of the raindrops relative to the ground.
You're 6.0 m from one wall of the house seen in FIGURE P4.55. You want to toss a ball to your friend who is 6.0 m from the opposite wall. The throw and catch each occur 1.0 m above the ground. At what angle should you toss the ball?
The angular velocity of a spinning gyroscope is measured every 0.5 s. The results and the best-fit line from a spreadsheet are shown in FIGURE P4.63. What is the gyroscope's initial angular velocity at t = 0 s?
Ships A and B leave port together. For the next two hours, ship A travels at 20 mph in a direction 30° west of north while ship B travels 20° east of north at 25 mph. What is the speed of ship A as seen by ship B?
A ball is thrown toward a cliff of height h with a speed of 30 m/s and an angle of 60° above horizontal. It lands on the edge of the cliff 4.0 s later. What is the ball's impact speed?