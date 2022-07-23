A ball is thrown toward a cliff of height h with a speed of 30 m/s and an angle of 60° above horizontal. It lands on the edge of the cliff 4.0 s later. What was the maximum height of the ball?
You are watching an archery tournament when you start wondering how fast an arrow is shot from the bow. Remembering your physics, you ask one of the archers to shoot an arrow parallel to the ground. You find the arrow stuck in the ground 60 m away, making a 30° angle with the ground. How fast was the arrow shot?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Projectile Motion
Kinematic Equations
Trigonometry in Physics
You're 6.0 m from one wall of the house seen in FIGURE P4.55. You want to toss a ball to your friend who is 6.0 m from the opposite wall. The throw and catch each occur 1.0 m above the ground. At what angle should you toss the ball?
A gray kangaroo can bound across level ground with each jump carrying it 10 m from the takeoff point. Typically the kangaroo leaves the ground at a 20° angle. If this is so: What is its maximum height above the ground?
Ships A and B leave port together. For the next two hours, ship A travels at 20 mph in a direction 30° west of north while ship B travels 20° east of north at 25 mph. What is the speed of ship A as seen by ship B?
A cannonball is fired at 100 m/s from a barrel tilted upward at 25°. What is the angle after the cannonball travels 500 m?
A ball is thrown toward a cliff of height h with a speed of 30 m/s and an angle of 60° above horizontal. It lands on the edge of the cliff 4.0 s later. What is the ball's impact speed?