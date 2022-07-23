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Ch 05: Force and Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 05: Force and MotionProblem 25
Chapter 5, Problem 25

Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. Your physics textbook is sliding across the table.

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Identify the object in question: The object is the physics textbook sliding across the table.
List all forces acting on the object: (1) The gravitational force (weight) acting downward, represented as Fg, (2) The normal force exerted by the table acting upward, represented as Fn, (3) The kinetic friction force opposing the motion of the textbook, represented as Fk.
Draw a free-body diagram: Represent the textbook as a box. Draw an arrow pointing downward from the center of the box to represent the gravitational force Fg. Draw an arrow pointing upward from the center of the box to represent the normal force Fn. Draw an arrow pointing to the left (opposite the direction of motion) to represent the kinetic friction force Fk.
Explain the balance of forces: Since the textbook is sliding across the table, the normal force Fn balances the gravitational force Fg vertically. Horizontally, the kinetic friction force Fk opposes the motion of the textbook.
Conclude the analysis: The forces acting on the textbook are the gravitational force, the normal force, and the kinetic friction force. The free-body diagram visually represents these forces, and their interactions explain the motion of the textbook across the table.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Free-Body Diagram

A free-body diagram is a graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object. It typically includes the object in question, represented as a dot or a box, and arrows indicating the direction and magnitude of each force. This tool helps in analyzing the net force and understanding the motion of the object based on Newton's laws.
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Types of Forces

Forces can be categorized into several types, including gravitational, normal, frictional, and applied forces. In the context of a sliding object, gravitational force pulls it downward, while the normal force acts perpendicular to the surface, countering gravity. Frictional force opposes the motion, and any applied force would be the force causing the object to slide.
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Newton's Laws of Motion

Newton's Laws of Motion describe the relationship between the motion of an object and the forces acting on it. The first law states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by a net external force. The second law quantifies this relationship, stating that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 2.0 kg object as it moves along the x-axis. A graph of Fₓ versus t is shown in FIGURE P5.32. Draw an acceleration graph aₓ versus t) for this object.

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Textbook Question

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 500 g object as it moves along the x-axis. The object's acceleration graph aₓ versus t) is shown in FIGURE P5.30. Draw a graph of Fₓ versus t.

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Textbook Question

Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. An ice hockey puck glides across frictionless ice.

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Textbook Question

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if the force is halved?

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Textbook Question

Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.

1799
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