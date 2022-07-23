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Ch 05: Force and Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 05: Force and MotionProblem 30
Chapter 5, Problem 30

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 500 g object as it moves along the x-axis. The object's acceleration graph aₓ versus t) is shown in FIGURE P5.30. Draw a graph of Fₓ versus t.

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the relationship between force and acceleration. According to Newton's second law, the force acting on an object is given by \( F_x = m \cdot a_x \), where \( m \) is the mass of the object and \( a_x \) is its acceleration.
Step 2: Convert the mass of the object into kilograms, as the SI unit for mass is kilograms. The given mass is 500 g, so \( m = 500 \, \text{g} = 0.500 \, \text{kg} \).
Step 3: Analyze the acceleration graph \( a_x \) versus \( t \). Identify the values of \( a_x \) at different points in time \( t \) from the graph. These values will be used to calculate the force \( F_x \) at corresponding times.
Step 4: Use the formula \( F_x = m \cdot a_x \) to calculate the force at each time point. Multiply the mass \( m = 0.500 \, \text{kg} \) by the acceleration \( a_x \) values obtained from the graph.
Step 5: Plot the calculated \( F_x \) values against time \( t \) to create the graph of \( F_x \) versus \( t \). Ensure the graph reflects the same trends and features as the acceleration graph, scaled by the mass.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). This principle is fundamental for understanding how forces affect the motion of an object. In this scenario, knowing the mass of the object and its acceleration allows us to calculate the force acting on it at any given time.
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Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It can be positive (speeding up), negative (slowing down), or zero (constant velocity). The acceleration graph provided in the question indicates how the object's acceleration varies over time, which is crucial for determining the corresponding force acting on the object.
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Intro to Acceleration

Graphing Force vs. Time

Graphing force versus time involves plotting the calculated force values against time intervals. Since force is directly proportional to acceleration (as per Newton's Second Law), the shape of the force graph will mirror the acceleration graph, scaled by the object's mass. This visual representation helps in understanding how the force changes as the object's acceleration varies over time.
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Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 2.0 kg object as it moves along the x-axis. A graph of Fₓ versus t is shown in FIGURE P5.32. Draw an acceleration graph aₓ versus t) for this object.

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Textbook Question

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if The force is halved and the object's mass is doubled?

1969
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Textbook Question

Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. An ice hockey puck glides across frictionless ice.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. Your physics textbook is sliding across the table.

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Textbook Question

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if the force is halved?

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Textbook Question

Newton's First Law Exercises 17, 18, and 19 show two of the three forces acting on an object in equilibrium. Redraw the diagram, showing all three forces. Label the third force F3.

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