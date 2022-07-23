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Ch 05: Force and Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 05: Force and MotionProblem 32
Chapter 5, Problem 32

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 2.0 kg object as it moves along the x-axis. A graph of Fₓ versus t is shown in FIGURE P5.32. Draw an acceleration graph aₓ versus t) for this object.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall Newton's Second Law of Motion, which states that the net force acting on an object is equal to the product of its mass and acceleration: F = ma. Rearrange this equation to solve for acceleration: a = F/m.
Step 2: Identify the mass of the object from the problem statement. The mass is given as 2.0 kg. This will remain constant throughout the problem.
Step 3: Analyze the graph of Fₓ versus t. For each time interval, determine the value of Fₓ from the graph.
Step 4: For each time interval, calculate the acceleration aₓ using the formula aₓ = Fₓ / m. Substitute the values of Fₓ from the graph and the mass (2.0 kg) into the equation.
Step 5: Plot the calculated acceleration values aₓ against time t to create the acceleration graph. Ensure the graph reflects the changes in Fₓ over time as shown in the original force graph.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion

Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed mathematically as F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. In this scenario, understanding this law is crucial for determining how the force Fₓ affects the acceleration of the 2.0 kg object.
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Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Force vs. Time Graph

A force vs. time graph illustrates how the force acting on an object changes over time. The area under the curve of this graph represents the impulse, which is the change in momentum of the object. By analyzing the shape and values of the Fₓ versus t graph, one can derive the corresponding acceleration graph aₓ versus t, as acceleration is influenced by the net force applied over time.
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Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration

Acceleration

Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It can be calculated by dividing the net force acting on the object by its mass, as per Newton's Second Law. In this context, the acceleration graph aₓ versus t will reflect how the object's acceleration varies as the force Fₓ changes over time, providing insights into the object's motion along the x-axis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if The force is halved and the object's mass is doubled?

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Textbook Question

A single force with x-component Fₓ acts on a 500 g object as it moves along the x-axis. The object's acceleration graph aₓ versus t) is shown in FIGURE P5.30. Draw a graph of Fₓ versus t.

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Textbook Question

Problems 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, and 40 show a free-body diagram. For each: Identify the direction of the acceleration vector a and show it as a vector next to your diagram. Or, if appropriate, write a = 0.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. An ice hockey puck glides across frictionless ice.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27 describe a situation. For each, identify all forces acting on the object and draw a free-body diagram of the object. Your physics textbook is sliding across the table.

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Textbook Question

A constant force is applied to an object, causing the object to accelerate at 10 m/s². What will the acceleration be if the force is halved?

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