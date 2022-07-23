Normal Force

The normal force is the perpendicular force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it. On an inclined plane, the normal force is less than the object's weight and can be calculated using the formula: N = mg * cos(θ), where m is the mass, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and θ is the angle of the incline. This force is crucial for determining the frictional force acting on the truck.