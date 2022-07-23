The mass of the sun is 2.0 x 1030 kg. A 5.0 x 1014 kg comet is 75 million kilometers from the sun. What is the magnitude of the comet's acceleration toward the sun?
Bob is pulling a 30 kg filing cabinet with a force of 200 N, but the filing cabinet refuses to move. The coefficient of static friction between the filing cabinet and the floor is 0.80. What is the magnitude of the friction force on the filing cabinet?
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Key Concepts
Static Friction
Coefficient of Static Friction
Normal Force
Bonnie and Clyde are sliding a 300 kg bank safe across the floor to their getaway car. The safe slides with a constant speed if Clyde pushes from behind with 385 N of force while Bonnie pulls forward on a rope with 350 N of force. What is the safe's coefficient of kinetic friction on the bank floor?
A rubber-wheeled 50 kg cart rolls down a 15° concrete incline. What is the magnitude of the cart's acceleration if rolling friction is (a) neglected and (b) included?
A 4000 kg truck is parked on a 15° slope. How big is the friction force on the truck? The coefficient of static friction between the tires and the road is 0.90.
A 50,000 kg locomotive is traveling at 10 m/s when its engine and brakes both fail. How far will the locomotive roll before it comes to a stop? Assume the track is level.
A 10 kg crate is placed on a horizontal conveyor belt. The materials are such that = 0.5 and = 0.3. Draw a free-body diagram showing all the forces on the crate if the conveyer belt is speeding up.