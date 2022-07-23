Gravitational Force and Inclined Planes

When an object is on an inclined plane, the gravitational force acting on it can be resolved into two components: one parallel to the incline, which causes acceleration, and one perpendicular to the incline, which affects the normal force. The component of gravitational force acting down the incline can be calculated using the angle of the incline, which is essential for determining the cart's acceleration when rolling friction is neglected.