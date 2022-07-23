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Ch 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a Line
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a LineProblem 33a
Chapter 6, Problem 33a

Above what speed does a 3.0-mm-diameter ball bearing in 20°C water experience quadratic drag?

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Understand the problem: The question asks for the speed at which a 3.0-mm-diameter ball bearing in water at 20°C transitions from experiencing linear drag to quadratic drag. This transition occurs when the Reynolds number (Re) exceeds a critical value, typically around 1 for small spherical objects in a fluid.
Step 1: Recall the formula for the Reynolds number: Re = (ρ × v × d) / μ, where ρ is the density of the fluid, v is the velocity of the object, d is the diameter of the object, and μ is the dynamic viscosity of the fluid.
Step 2: Look up the properties of water at 20°C. The density of water (ρ) is approximately 998 kg/m³, and the dynamic viscosity (μ) is approximately 1.002 × 10⁻³ Pa·s.
Step 3: Rearrange the Reynolds number formula to solve for the velocity (v): v = (Re × μ) / (ρ × d). Use the critical Reynolds number (Re = 1) for the transition to quadratic drag.
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula: Re = 1, μ = 1.002 × 10⁻³ Pa·s, ρ = 998 kg/m³, and d = 3.0 mm = 3.0 × 10⁻³ m. Simplify the expression to find the critical velocity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Drag Force

Drag force is the resistance experienced by an object moving through a fluid, such as air or water. It depends on the object's speed, shape, and the properties of the fluid. In the case of small objects like a ball bearing, drag can be classified into two regimes: linear and quadratic, with the latter dominating at higher speeds.
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Reynolds Number

The Reynolds number is a dimensionless quantity that helps predict flow patterns in different fluid flow situations. It is calculated using the object's velocity, characteristic length (like diameter), fluid density, and viscosity. A low Reynolds number indicates laminar flow, while a high number suggests turbulent flow, which is crucial for determining the type of drag force acting on the ball bearing.
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Quadratic Drag

Quadratic drag occurs when the drag force on an object moving through a fluid is proportional to the square of its velocity. This type of drag becomes significant at higher speeds and is characterized by a nonlinear relationship between speed and drag force. Understanding when quadratic drag takes over is essential for analyzing the motion of small objects in fluids.
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