Below what speed does a 3.0-mm-diameter ball bearing in 20°C air experience linear drag?
Above what speed does a 3.0-mm-diameter ball bearing in 20°C water experience quadratic drag?
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Key Concepts
Drag Force
Reynolds Number
Quadratic Drag
A rubber-wheeled 50 kg cart rolls down a 15° concrete incline. What is the magnitude of the cart's acceleration if rolling friction is (a) neglected and (b) included?
A 50,000 kg locomotive is traveling at 10 m/s when its engine and brakes both fail. How far will the locomotive roll before it comes to a stop? Assume the track is level.
So-called volcanic 'ash' is actually finely pulverized rock blown high into the atmosphere. A typical ash particle is a 50-μm-diameter piece of silica with a density of 2400 kg/m3. How long would it take this ash particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km in vacuum?
A medium-sized jet has a 3.8-m-diameter fuselage and a loaded mass of 85,000 kg. The drag on an airplane is primarily due to the cylindrical fuselage, and aerodynamic shaping gives it a drag coefficient of 0.37. How much thrust must the jet's engines provide to cruise at 230 m/s at an altitude where the air density is 1.0 kg/m3
A 1500 kg car skids to a halt on a wet road where = 0.50. How fast was the car traveling if it leaves 65-m-long skid marks?