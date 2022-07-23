Linear Drag Force

Linear drag force, also known as viscous drag, is the resistance experienced by an object moving through a fluid. It is directly proportional to the object's velocity and the fluid's viscosity. The equation for linear drag is given by F_d = -b*v, where F_d is the drag force, b is the drag coefficient, and v is the velocity. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the conditions under which the ball bearing will experience significant drag.