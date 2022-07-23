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Ch 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a Line
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 06: Dynamics I: Motion Along a LineProblem 35b
Chapter 6, Problem 35b

So-called volcanic 'ash' is actually finely pulverized rock blown high into the atmosphere. A typical ash particle is a 50-μm\(\mu\) m-diameter piece of silica with a density of 2400 kg/m3. How long in hours does it take this ash particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km in still air? Use the properties of 20°C air at sea level.

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Step 1: Identify the forces acting on the ash particle. The primary forces are gravity pulling the particle downward and air resistance opposing the motion. The particle will reach terminal velocity when these forces balance.
Step 2: Calculate the terminal velocity of the ash particle. Use the formula for terminal velocity: vt=2mgρACd, where m is the mass of the particle, g is the acceleration due to gravity, ρ is the density of air, A is the cross-sectional area of the particle, and Cd is the drag coefficient.
Step 3: Determine the mass of the ash particle. Use the formula for the volume of a sphere: V=43πr^3, where r is the radius of the particle. Multiply the volume by the density of silica to find the mass.
Step 4: Calculate the cross-sectional area of the ash particle. Use the formula for the area of a circle: A=πr^2, where r is the radius of the particle.
Step 5: Once the terminal velocity is calculated, determine the time it takes for the particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km. Use the formula t=hvt, where h is the height and vt is the terminal velocity. Convert the time from seconds to hours.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Terminal Velocity

Terminal velocity is the constant speed that a freely falling object eventually reaches when the resistance of the medium through which it is falling prevents further acceleration. For small particles like volcanic ash, this occurs when the force of gravity is balanced by the drag force due to air resistance. Understanding terminal velocity is crucial for calculating how long it takes for the ash particle to fall from a specific height.
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Drag Force

The drag force is the resistance force experienced by an object moving through a fluid, such as air. It depends on the object's velocity, cross-sectional area, and the fluid's density. For small particles like volcanic ash, the drag force can be modeled using Stokes' law, which is particularly relevant at low Reynolds numbers, where the flow is laminar and the particle size is small compared to the fluid's viscosity.
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Free Fall and Gravity

Free fall refers to the motion of an object under the influence of gravitational force alone, without any other forces acting on it. On Earth, the acceleration due to gravity is approximately 9.81 m/s². In the context of the ash particle, understanding free fall is essential to determine how gravity affects its descent and how long it will take to reach the ground from a height of 5.0 km.
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Textbook Question

An accident victim with a broken leg is being placed in traction. The patient wears a special boot with a pulley attached to the sole. The foot and boot together have a mass of 4.0 kg, and the doctor has decided to hang a 6.0 kg mass from the rope. The boot is held suspended by the ropes, as shown in FIGURE P6.40, and does not touch the bed. Determine the amount of tension in the rope by using Newton's laws to analyze the hanging mass. Hint: If the pulleys are frictionless, which we will assume, the tension in the rope is constant from one end to the other.

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Below what speed does a 3.0-mm-diameter ball bearing in 20°C air experience linear drag?

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An E. coli bacterium can be modeled as a 0.50 μm diameter sphere that has the density of water. Rotating flagella propel a bacterium through 40°C water with a force of 65 fN, where 1 fN = 1femtonewton = 10-15 N. What is the bacterium's speed in μm/s?

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Textbook Question

So-called volcanic 'ash' is actually finely pulverized rock blown high into the atmosphere. A typical ash particle is a 50-μm-diameter piece of silica with a density of 2400 kg/m3. How long would it take this ash particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km in vacuum?

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Textbook Question

A medium-sized jet has a 3.8-m-diameter fuselage and a loaded mass of 85,000 kg. The drag on an airplane is primarily due to the cylindrical fuselage, and aerodynamic shaping gives it a drag coefficient of 0.37. How much thrust must the jet's engines provide to cruise at 230 m/s at an altitude where the air density is 1.0 kg/m3

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Textbook Question

A 2.0 kg object initially at rest at the origin is subjected to the time-varying force shown in FIGURE P6.38. What is the object's velocity at t = 4 s?

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