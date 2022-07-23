Suppose the moon were held in its orbit not by gravity but by a massless cable attached to the center of the earth. What would be the tension in the cable? Use the table of astronomical data inside the back cover of the book.
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Gravitational Force
Orbital Mechanics
A 200 g block on a 50-cm-long string swings in a circle on a horizontal, frictionless table at 75 rpm. What is the tension in the string?
It is proposed that future space stations create an artificial gravity by rotating. Suppose a space station is constructed as a 1000-m-diameter cylinder that rotates about its axis. The inside surface is the deck of the space station. What rotation period will provide 'normal' gravity?
A 200 g block on a 50-cm-long string swings in a circle on a horizontal, frictionless table at 75 rpm. What is the speed of the block?
In the Bohr model of the hydrogen atom, an electron (mass m = 9.1 x 10-31 kg) orbits a proton at a distance of 5.3 x 10-11 m. The proton pulls on the electron with an electric force of 8.2 x 10-8 N. How many revolutions per second does the electron make?
A 5.0 g coin is placed 15 cm from the center of a turntable. The coin has static and kinetic coefficients of friction with the turntable surface of μs = 0.80 and μk = 0.50. The turntable very slowly speeds up to 60 rpm. Does the coin slide off?