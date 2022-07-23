Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. In this scenario, the tension in the cable would act as the centripetal force necessary to maintain the moon's circular orbit around the Earth. The formula for centripetal force is F = mv²/r, where m is the mass of the moon, v is its orbital velocity, and r is the radius of the orbit.