A concrete highway curve of radius 70 m is banked at a 15° angle. What is the maximum speed with which a 1500 kg rubber-tired car can take this curve without sliding?
A 75 kg man weighs himself at the north pole and at the equator. Which scale reading is higher? By how much? Assume the earth is spherical.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Weight and Gravitational Force
Centrifugal Force
Variation in Gravitational Acceleration
A 4.4-cm-diameter, 24 g plastic ball is attached to a 1.2-m-long string and swung in a vertical circle. The ball's speed is 6.1 m/s at the point where it is moving straight up. What is the magnitude of the net force on the ball? Air resistance is not negligible.
A 2.0 kg projectile with initial velocity v = 8.0 î m/s experiences the variable force F = -2.0t î + 4.0t² ĵ N, where t is in s. What is the projectile's speed at t = 2.0 s?
A car can just barely turn a corner on an unbanked road at 45 km/h on a dry sunny day. What is the car's maximum cornering speed on a rainy day when the coefficient of static friction has been reduced by 50%?
A motorcycle daredevil plans to ride up a 2.0-m-high, 20° ramp, sail across a 10-m-wide pool filled with hungry crocodiles, and land at ground level on the other side. He has done this stunt many times and approaches it with confidence. Unfortunately, the motorcycle engine dies just as he starts up the ramp. He is going 11 m/s at that instant, and the rolling friction of his rubber tires (coefficient 0.02) is not negligible. Does he survive, or does he become crocodile food? Justify your answer by calculating the distance he travels through the air after leaving the end of the ramp.
An object of mass m swings in a horizontal circle on a string of length L that tilts downward at angle θ. Find an expression for the angular velocity ω.