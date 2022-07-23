Step 2: Write the equation for the net force in the vertical direction at the lowest point. The net force is the centripetal force, which is provided by the difference between the tension in the rope and the gravitational force. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: T - W = m v ^ 2 r , where T is the tension, W is the weight, m is the mass, v is the speed, and r is the radius of the circular motion (equal to the length of the rope).