A toy train rolls around a horizontal 1.0-m-diameter track. The coefficient of rolling friction is 0.10. How long does it take the train to stop if it's released with an angular speed of 30 rpm?
A 500 g ball moves in a vertical circle on a 102-cm-long string. If the speed at the top is 4.0 m/s, then the speed at the bottom will be 7.5 m/s. (You'll learn how to show this in Chapter 10.) What is the tension in the string when the ball is at the top?
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Key Concepts
Centripetal Force
Gravitational Force
Tension in a String
The normal force equals the magnitude of the gravitational force as a roller-coaster car crosses the top of a 40-m-diameter loop-the-loop. What is the car's speed at the top?
A new car is tested on a 200-m-diameter track. If the car speeds up at a steady 1.5 m/s2, how long after starting is the magnitude of its centripetal acceleration equal to the tangential acceleration?
A 500 g ball moves in a vertical circle on a 102-cm-long string. If the speed at the top is 4.0 m/s, then the speed at the bottom will be 7.5 m/s. (You'll learn how to show this in Chapter 10.) What is the gravitational force acting on the ball?
A heavy ball with a weight of 100 N (m = 10.2 kg) is hung from the ceiling of a lecture hall on a 4.5-m-long rope. The ball is pulled to one side and released to swing as a pendulum, reaching a speed of 5.5 m/s as it passes through the lowest point. What is the tension in the rope at that point?
The weight of passengers on a roller coaster increases by 50% as the car goes through a dip with a 30 m radius of curvature. What is the car's speed at the bottom of the dip?