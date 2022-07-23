Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force acting on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. It is essential for maintaining circular motion and is calculated using the formula F_c = m*v^2/r, where m is mass, v is velocity, and r is the radius of the circle. In this scenario, the tension in the string and the gravitational force both contribute to the centripetal force when the ball is at the top of the circle.