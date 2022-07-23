Work Done by a Force

Work is defined as the product of the force applied to an object and the distance over which that force is applied, specifically in the direction of the force. Mathematically, it is expressed as W = F × d × cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the force and the direction of motion. In the context of a force-versus-position graph, the work done can be calculated as the area under the curve of the graph for the specified intervals.