Justin, with a mass of 30 kg, is going down an 8.0-m-high water slide. He starts at rest, and his speed at the bottom is 11 m/s. How much thermal energy is created by friction during his descent?
A 55 kg softball player slides into second base, generating 950 J of thermal energy in her legs and the ground. How fast was she running?
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Key Concepts
Kinetic Energy
Conservation of Energy
Work-Energy Principle
An 8.0 kg crate is pulled 5.0 m up a 30° incline by a rope angled 18 ° above the incline. The tension in the rope is 120 N, and the crate's coefficient of kinetic friction on the incline is 0.25. What is the increase in thermal energy of the crate and incline?
A baggage handler throws a 15 kg suitcase along the floor of an airplane luggage compartment with a speed of 1.2 m/s. The suitcase slides 2.0 m before stopping. Use work and energy to find the suitcase's coefficient of kinetic friction on the floor.
A 10-cm-long spring is attached to the ceiling. When a 2.0 kg mass is hung from it, the spring stretches to a length of 15 cm. How long is the spring when a 3.0 kg mass is suspended from it?
A horizontal spring with spring constant 85 N/m extends outward from a wall just above floor level. A 1.5 kg box sliding across a frictionless floor hits the end of the spring and compresses it 6.5 cm before the spring expands and shoots the box back out. How fast was the box going when it hit the spring?
A 5.0 kg mass hanging from a spring scale is slowly lowered onto a vertical spring, as shown in FIGURE EX9.28. The scale reads in newtons. The scale reads 20 N when the lower spring has been compressed by 2.0 cm. What is the value of the spring constant for the lower spring?