Spring Constant (k)

The spring constant, denoted as k, is a measure of a spring's stiffness, defined as the ratio of the force exerted on the spring to the displacement caused by that force. A higher k value indicates a stiffer spring. In this question, the spring constant can be determined by rearranging Hooke's Law to k = F/x, where F is the force exerted by the weight and x is the compression of the spring.