A horizontal spring with spring constant 750 N/m is attached to a wall. An athlete presses against the free end of the spring, compressing it 5.0 cm. How hard is the athlete pushing?
A 10-cm-long spring is attached to the ceiling. When a 2.0 kg mass is hung from it, the spring stretches to a length of 15 cm. How long is the spring when a 3.0 kg mass is suspended from it?
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Spring Constant
Equilibrium Position
A particle moving on the x-axis experiences a force given by Fx = qx², where q is a constant. How much work is done on the particle as it moves from x = 0 to x = d?
A 55 kg softball player slides into second base, generating 950 J of thermal energy in her legs and the ground. How fast was she running?
A 35-cm-long vertical spring has one end fixed on the floor. Placing a 2.2 kg physics textbook on the spring compresses it to a length of 29 cm. What is the spring constant?
A horizontal spring with spring constant 85 N/m extends outward from a wall just above floor level. A 1.5 kg box sliding across a frictionless floor hits the end of the spring and compresses it 6.5 cm before the spring expands and shoots the box back out. How fast was the box going when it hit the spring?
A 5.0 kg mass hanging from a spring scale is slowly lowered onto a vertical spring, as shown in FIGURE EX9.28. The scale reads in newtons. The scale reads 20 N when the lower spring has been compressed by 2.0 cm. What is the value of the spring constant for the lower spring?