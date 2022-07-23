Step 1: Recognize that this is a conservation of energy problem. The box's initial kinetic energy is converted entirely into the elastic potential energy of the spring when it is fully compressed. The equation for conservation of energy is: \( \frac{1}{2} m v^2 = \frac{1}{2} k x^2 \), where \( m \) is the mass of the box, \( v \) is its initial velocity, \( k \) is the spring constant, and \( x \) is the compression of the spring.