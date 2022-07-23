Center of Mass

The center of mass is a point that represents the average position of the mass distribution of a system. It is calculated by taking into account the masses of the objects and their distances from a reference point. For a system of particles, the center of mass can be found using the formula: x_cm = (Σ(m_i * x_i)) / Σm_i, where m_i is the mass and x_i is the position of each particle.