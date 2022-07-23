A 75 g, 6.0-cm-diameter solid spherical top is spun at 1200 rpm on an axle that extends 1.0 cm past the edge of the sphere. The tip of the axle is placed on a support. What is the top's precession frequency in rpm?
A small 300 g ball and a small 600 g ball are connected by a 40-cm-long, 200 g rigid rod. b. What is the rotational kinetic energy if the structure rotates about its center of mass at 100 rpm?
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Key Concepts
Rotational Kinetic Energy
Moment of Inertia
Center of Mass
A toy gyroscope has a ring of mass M and radius R attached to the axle by lightweight spokes. The end of the axle is distance R from the center of the ring. The gyroscope is spun at angular velocity ω, then the end of the axle is placed on a support that allows the gyroscope to precess. A 120 g, 8.0-cm-diameter gyroscope is spun at 1000 rpm and allowed to precess. What is the precession period?
Calculate the moment of inertia of the rectangular plate in FIGURE P12.55 for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the center.
Calculate by direct integration the moment of inertia for a thin rod of mass M and length L about an axis located distance d from one end. Confirm that your answer agrees with Table 12.2 when d=0 and when d = L/2.
Determine the moment of inertia about the axis of the object shown in FIGURE P12.52.
A small 300 g ball and a small 600 g ball are connected by a 40-cm-long, 200 g rigid rod. a. How far is the center of mass from the 600 g ball?