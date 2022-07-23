A small 300 g ball and a small 600 g ball are connected by a 40-cm-long, 200 g rigid rod. b. What is the rotational kinetic energy if the structure rotates about its center of mass at 100 rpm?
Calculate by direct integration the moment of inertia for a thin rod of mass M and length L about an axis located distance d from one end. Confirm that your answer agrees with Table 12.2 when d=0 and when d = L/2.
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Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Direct Integration
Axis of Rotation
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A small 300 g ball and a small 600 g ball are connected by a 40-cm-long, 200 g rigid rod. a. How far is the center of mass from the 600 g ball?