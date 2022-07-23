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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 50
Chapter 13, Problem 50

A 4000 kg lunar lander is in orbit 50 km above the surface of the moon. It needs to move out to a 300-km-high orbit in order to link up with the mother ship that will take the astronauts home. How much work must the thrusters do?

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1
Determine the gravitational potential energy of the lunar lander in its initial orbit (50 km above the moon's surface). Use the formula for gravitational potential energy: U = - GMmr, where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the moon, m is the mass of the lander, and r is the distance from the center of the moon to the lander (sum of the moon's radius and the altitude of the orbit).
Calculate the gravitational potential energy of the lunar lander in its final orbit (300 km above the moon's surface) using the same formula as in step 1, but with the new distance r (moon’s radius + 300 km).
Find the change in gravitational potential energy by subtracting the initial potential energy from the final potential energy: ΔU = Ufinal - Uinitial. This represents the work required to move the lander to the higher orbit.
Account for the kinetic energy difference between the two orbits. The total energy in an orbit is the sum of kinetic and potential energy, and for a circular orbit, the total energy is given by E = - GMm2r. Calculate the total energy for both the initial and final orbits.
Determine the total work done by the thrusters by finding the difference in total energy between the final and initial orbits: W = Efinal - Einitial. This value represents the work required to move the lander to the higher orbit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Potential Energy

Gravitational potential energy (U) is the energy an object possesses due to its position in a gravitational field. It is calculated using the formula U = -G(m1*m2)/r, where G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses involved, and r is the distance from the center of the mass creating the gravitational field. In this scenario, understanding how potential energy changes with altitude is crucial for calculating the work done by the thrusters.
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Work-Energy Principle

The work-energy principle states that the work done on an object is equal to the change in its kinetic energy. In the context of the lunar lander, the work done by the thrusters must overcome the change in gravitational potential energy as the lander moves from a lower orbit to a higher one. This principle helps in quantifying the energy required for the lander to achieve its new orbit.
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Orbital Mechanics

Orbital mechanics is the study of the motion of objects in space under the influence of gravitational forces. It involves understanding how altitude affects gravitational force and orbital speed. For the lunar lander, transitioning from a 50 km orbit to a 300 km orbit requires knowledge of how these factors interact, which is essential for calculating the necessary work to achieve the desired altitude.
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Related Practice
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In 2014, the European Space Agency placed a satellite in orbit around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and then landed a probe on the surface. The actual orbit was elliptical, but we’ll approximate it as a 50-km-diameter circular orbit with a period of 11 days. What is the mass of the comet?

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Textbook Question

A starship is circling a distant planet of radius R. The astronauts find that the free-fall acceleration at their altitude is half the value at the planet's surface. How far above the surface are they orbiting? Your answer will be a multiple of R.

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Textbook Question

A rogue band of colonists on the moon declares war and prepares to use a catapult to launch large boulders at the earth. Assume that the boulders are launched from the point on the moon nearest the earth. For this problem you can ignore the rotation of the two bodies and the orbiting of the moon. What is the minimum speed with which a boulder must be launched to reach the earth? Hint: The minimum speed is not the escape speed. You need to analyze a three-body system.

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Textbook Question

The 75,000 kg space shuttle used to fly in a 250-km-high circular orbit. It needed to reach a 610-km-high circular orbit to service the Hubble Space Telescope. How much energy was required to boost it to the new orbit?

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Textbook Question

In 2000, NASA placed a satellite in orbit around an asteroid. Consider a spherical asteroid with a mass of 1.0 x 1016 kg and a radius of 8.8 km. What is the escape speed from the asteroid?

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Textbook Question

The two stars in a binary star system have masses 2.0 x 10³⁰ kg and 6.0 x 10³⁰ kg. They are separated by 2.0 x 10¹² m. What are The speed of each star?

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