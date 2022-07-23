In 2014, the European Space Agency placed a satellite in orbit around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and then landed a probe on the surface. The actual orbit was elliptical, but we’ll approximate it as a 50-km-diameter circular orbit with a period of 11 days. What is the mass of the comet?
A 4000 kg lunar lander is in orbit 50 km above the surface of the moon. It needs to move out to a 300-km-high orbit in order to link up with the mother ship that will take the astronauts home. How much work must the thrusters do?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Gravitational Potential Energy
Work-Energy Principle
Orbital Mechanics
A starship is circling a distant planet of radius R. The astronauts find that the free-fall acceleration at their altitude is half the value at the planet's surface. How far above the surface are they orbiting? Your answer will be a multiple of R.
A rogue band of colonists on the moon declares war and prepares to use a catapult to launch large boulders at the earth. Assume that the boulders are launched from the point on the moon nearest the earth. For this problem you can ignore the rotation of the two bodies and the orbiting of the moon. What is the minimum speed with which a boulder must be launched to reach the earth? Hint: The minimum speed is not the escape speed. You need to analyze a three-body system.
The 75,000 kg space shuttle used to fly in a 250-km-high circular orbit. It needed to reach a 610-km-high circular orbit to service the Hubble Space Telescope. How much energy was required to boost it to the new orbit?
In 2000, NASA placed a satellite in orbit around an asteroid. Consider a spherical asteroid with a mass of 1.0 x 1016 kg and a radius of 8.8 km. What is the escape speed from the asteroid?
The two stars in a binary star system have masses 2.0 x 10³⁰ kg and 6.0 x 10³⁰ kg. They are separated by 2.0 x 10¹² m. What are The speed of each star?