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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 54b
Chapter 13, Problem 54b

In 2014, the European Space Agency placed a satellite in orbit around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and then landed a probe on the surface. The actual orbit was elliptical, but we’ll approximate it as a 50-km-diameter circular orbit with a period of 11 days. What is the mass of the comet?

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Step 1: Start by identifying the relevant formula for orbital motion. The gravitational force provides the centripetal force for the satellite's circular orbit. Use the formula for orbital period: \( T = 2\pi \sqrt{\frac{r^3}{G M}} \), where \( T \) is the orbital period, \( r \) is the orbital radius, \( G \) is the gravitational constant, and \( M \) is the mass of the comet.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to solve for the mass of the comet \( M \): \( M = \frac{4\pi^2 r^3}{G T^2} \). This equation relates the mass of the comet to the orbital radius and period of the satellite.
Step 3: Convert the given values into SI units. The orbital radius \( r \) is half the diameter, so \( r = \frac{50\,\text{km}}{2} = 25\,\text{km} = 25,000\,\text{m} \). The orbital period \( T \) is 11 days, so convert it to seconds: \( T = 11 \times 24 \times 60 \times 60 \,\text{s} \).
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the formula. Use \( G = 6.674 \times 10^{-11} \, \text{m}^3 \text{kg}^{-1} \text{s}^{-2} \), \( r = 25,000 \, \text{m} \), and \( T \) in seconds. The equation becomes \( M = \frac{4\pi^2 (25,000)^3}{(6.674 \times 10^{-11})(T^2)} \).
Step 5: Simplify the expression to calculate \( M \). Perform the operations step by step: cube the radius \( r^3 \), square the period \( T^2 \), and then compute the numerator and denominator to find the mass of the comet. Ensure all units are consistent throughout the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force

Gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It states that the force is proportional to the product of the masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This concept is crucial for understanding how celestial bodies interact and maintain their orbits.
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Orbital Mechanics

Orbital mechanics is the study of the motion of objects in space under the influence of gravitational forces. It involves understanding how the shape, size, and period of an orbit relate to the mass of the central body. In this context, the period of the satellite's orbit can be used to derive the mass of the comet using Kepler's laws.
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Kepler's Third Law

Kepler's Third Law states that the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. For circular orbits, this can be simplified to relate the period and radius to the mass of the central body. This law is essential for calculating the mass of the comet based on the satellite's orbital characteristics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 4000 kg lunar lander is in orbit 50 km above the surface of the moon. It needs to move out to a 300-km-high orbit in order to link up with the mother ship that will take the astronauts home. How much work must the thrusters do?

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Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton’s third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. How many revolutions per minute are made by a satellite orbiting 1.0 km above the surface?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P13.57 shows two planets of mass m orbiting a star of mass M. The planets are in the same orbit, with radius r, but are always at opposite ends of a diameter. Find an exact expression for the orbital period T. Hint: Each planet feels two forces.

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Textbook Question

The 75,000 kg space shuttle used to fly in a 250-km-high circular orbit. It needed to reach a 610-km-high circular orbit to service the Hubble Space Telescope. How much energy was required to boost it to the new orbit?

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Textbook Question

In 2000, NASA placed a satellite in orbit around an asteroid. Consider a spherical asteroid with a mass of 1.0 x 1016 kg and a radius of 8.8 km. What is the escape speed from the asteroid?

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Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton's third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. What is the radius of a geosynchronous orbit?

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