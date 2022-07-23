Kinetic Energy in Orbital Motion

Kinetic energy (KE) in orbital motion is the energy an object has due to its velocity. For an object in a circular orbit, KE can be expressed as KE = 0.5mv^2, where m is the mass and v is the orbital speed. As the shuttle moves to a higher orbit, its speed changes, which affects its kinetic energy and must be accounted for when calculating the total energy required for the orbital transition.