Kepler's Third Law of Planetary Motion

Kepler's Third Law states that the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. This law can be expressed mathematically as T² ∝ r³, where T is the orbital period and r is the radius of the orbit. This relationship allows us to compare the orbits of different planets and is essential for determining the radius of the new planet's orbit around Vega.