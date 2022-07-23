Skip to main content
Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 28
Chapter 13, Problem 28

A new planet is discovered orbiting the star Vega in a circular orbit. The planet takes 55 earth years to complete one orbit around the star. Vega's mass is 2.1 times the sun's mass. What is the radius of the planet's orbit? Give your answer as a multiple of the radius of the earth's orbit.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the relevant formula for orbital motion. Use Kepler's Third Law, which relates the orbital period (T) and the radius of the orbit (r) for a planet orbiting a star: T2r31 = GM, where G is the gravitational constant and M is the mass of the star.
Simplify Kepler's Third Law for comparison with Earth's orbit. Since the problem asks for the radius as a multiple of Earth's orbital radius, express the ratio of the new planet's orbital radius (r) to Earth's orbital radius (rₑ): T2r3 = Tₑ2rₑ3, where Tₑ is Earth's orbital period (1 year) and rₑ is Earth's orbital radius.
Substitute the given values into the ratio. The orbital period of the new planet is T = 55 years, and Vega's mass is 2.1 times the Sun's mass. The ratio becomes: 552r3 = 12rₑ3 * 12.1.
Rearrange the equation to solve for the ratio of the orbital radii. Isolate rrₑ by taking the cube root of both sides: rrₑ = 5522.1.
Simplify the expression to find the ratio of the orbital radius of the new planet to Earth's orbital radius. This will give the radius of the planet's orbit as a multiple of Earth's orbital radius.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kepler's Third Law of Planetary Motion

Kepler's Third Law states that the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. This law can be expressed mathematically as T² ∝ r³, where T is the orbital period and r is the radius of the orbit. This relationship allows us to compare the orbits of different planets and is essential for determining the radius of the new planet's orbit around Vega.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:32
Kepler's Third Law

Gravitational Force and Mass

The gravitational force between two objects is determined by their masses and the distance between them, as described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. The formula F = G(m1*m2)/r² illustrates this relationship, where G is the gravitational constant. Understanding the mass of Vega, which is 2.1 times that of the Sun, is crucial for calculating the gravitational influence it has on the orbiting planet.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:41
Gravitational Forces in 2D

Units of Measurement in Astronomy

In astronomy, distances are often measured in astronomical units (AU), where 1 AU is the average distance from the Earth to the Sun, approximately 149.6 million kilometers. When calculating the radius of the new planet's orbit, it is important to express the result in terms of AU to provide a clear and standardized understanding of the distance relative to Earth's orbit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Unit Conversions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

At what height above the earth is the free-fall acceleration 10% of its value at the surface?

1841
views
Textbook Question

A satellite orbits the sun with a period of 1.0 day. What is the radius of its orbit?

1889
views
Textbook Question

The asteroid belt circles the sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. One asteroid has a period of 5.0 earth years. What are the asteroid's orbital radius and speed?

1949
views
Textbook Question

Three satellites orbit a planet of radius R, as shown in FIGURE EX13.24. Satellites S1 and S3 have mass m. Satellite S2 has mass 2m. Satellite S1 orbits in 250 minutes and the force on S1 is 10,000 N. What is the kinetic-energy ratio for K1 / K3 for S1 and S3?

1501
views
Textbook Question

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, was the first spacecraft to explore the solar corona, the hot gases and flares that extend outward from the solar surface. The probe is in a highly elliptical orbit that, using the gravity of Venus, will be nudged ever closer to the sun until, in 2025, it reaches a closest approach of 6.9 million kilometers from the center of the sun. Its maximum speed as it whips through the corona will be 192 km/s. The probe's highly elliptical orbit carries it out to a maximum distance of 160 Rs with a period of 88 days. What is its slowest speed, in km/s?

1983
views
Textbook Question

A small moon orbits its planet in a circular orbit at a speed of 7.5 km/s. It takes 28 hours to complete one full orbit. What is the mass of the planet?

1698
views