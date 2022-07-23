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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 58e
Chapter 13, Problem 58e

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton's third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. What is the radius of a geosynchronous orbit?

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Step 1: Understand the concept of a geosynchronous orbit. A geosynchronous orbit is an orbit where a satellite has the same orbital period as the Earth's rotation period (approximately 24 hours). This means the satellite appears stationary relative to a fixed point on Earth.
Step 2: Use Kepler's Third Law to relate the orbital radius to the orbital period. Kepler's Third Law states that the square of the orbital period (T) is proportional to the cube of the orbital radius (r). The formula is: T2 = 4πr3GM, where G is the gravitational constant and M is the mass of the Earth.
Step 3: Rearrange the formula to solve for the orbital radius (r). The formula becomes: r = T2GM. Here, T is the orbital period (24 hours converted to seconds), G is the gravitational constant (6.674 × 10⁻¹¹ N·m²/kg²), and M is the mass of the Earth (5.972 × 10²⁴ kg).
Step 4: Convert the orbital period (T) into seconds. Since 1 hour = 3600 seconds, the orbital period of 24 hours is equivalent to 24 × 3600 seconds.
Step 5: Substitute the values of T, G, and M into the formula and calculate the orbital radius (r). Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., seconds for time, meters for distance). This will give the radius of the geosynchronous orbit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geosynchronous Orbit

A geosynchronous orbit is a circular orbit around the Earth where a satellite has an orbital period that matches the Earth's rotation period, approximately 24 hours. This allows the satellite to remain in the same position relative to the Earth's surface, making it ideal for communication and weather monitoring. The altitude of a geosynchronous orbit is about 35,786 kilometers above the Earth's equator.
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Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation

Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation states that every point mass attracts every other point mass in the universe with a force that is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This law is fundamental in understanding the gravitational forces acting on satellites in orbit, including those in geosynchronous orbits.
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Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force that acts on an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. For a satellite in a geosynchronous orbit, this force is provided by the gravitational pull of the Earth. The balance between gravitational force and the required centripetal force determines the radius of the orbit, which is crucial for maintaining the satellite's position relative to the Earth.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 106 m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . Our solar system was formed roughly 5 billion years ago. How many orbits has it completed?

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Textbook Question

In 2014, the European Space Agency placed a satellite in orbit around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and then landed a probe on the surface. The actual orbit was elliptical, but we’ll approximate it as a 50-km-diameter circular orbit with a period of 11 days. What is the mass of the comet?

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Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton’s third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. How many revolutions per minute are made by a satellite orbiting 1.0 km above the surface?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P13.57 shows two planets of mass m orbiting a star of mass M. The planets are in the same orbit, with radius r, but are always at opposite ends of a diameter. Find an exact expression for the orbital period T. Hint: Each planet feels two forces.

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Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 108 m/s. Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s. The gravitational force on the solar system is the net force due to all the matter inside our orbit. Most of that matter is concentrated near the center of the galaxy. Assume that the matter has a spherical distribution, like a giant star. What is the approximate mass of the galactic center?

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Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s. Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s. Assume that the sun is a typical star with a typical mass. If galactic matter is made up of stars, approximately how many stars are in the center of the galaxy?

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