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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 57
Chapter 13, Problem 57

FIGURE P13.57 shows two planets of mass m orbiting a star of mass M. The planets are in the same orbit, with radius r, but are always at opposite ends of a diameter. Find an exact expression for the orbital period T. Hint: Each planet feels two forces.

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Step 1: Begin by identifying the forces acting on each planet. Each planet experiences two gravitational forces: one due to the star of mass M and the other due to the other planet of mass m. Use Newton's law of gravitation to express these forces.
Step 2: Write the gravitational force between the star and a planet as \( F_{star-planet} = \frac{GMm}{r^2} \), where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the star, m is the mass of the planet, and r is the orbital radius.
Step 3: Write the gravitational force between the two planets as \( F_{planet-planet} = \frac{Gm^2}{(2r)^2} \). Note that the distance between the two planets is the diameter of the orbit, which is \( 2r \).
Step 4: Combine the forces acting on each planet. The net centripetal force required for circular motion is provided by the sum of \( F_{star-planet} \) and \( F_{planet-planet} \). Set this equal to the centripetal force \( F_{centripetal} = \frac{mv^2}{r} \), where v is the orbital speed.
Step 5: Use the relationship between orbital speed and period, \( v = \frac{2\pi r}{T} \), to substitute for v in the centripetal force equation. Solve for the orbital period T in terms of G, M, m, and r. Simplify the expression to find the exact formula for T.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force

The gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It states that the force is proportional to the product of the two masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. In this scenario, each planet experiences the gravitational pull from the star, which is essential for maintaining its orbit.
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Centripetal Force

Centripetal force is the net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle. For the planets in orbit, this force is provided by the gravitational attraction from the star. The balance between gravitational force and centripetal force determines the conditions for stable orbits and is crucial for deriving the orbital period.
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Orbital Period

The orbital period is the time taken for a planet to complete one full orbit around a star. It can be derived using Kepler's laws of planetary motion and is influenced by the mass of the star and the radius of the orbit. In this case, the relationship between gravitational force and centripetal force will lead to an expression for the orbital period T, which is essential for understanding the dynamics of the two planets.
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Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 106 m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . Our solar system was formed roughly 5 billion years ago. How many orbits has it completed?

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Textbook Question

In 2014, the European Space Agency placed a satellite in orbit around comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and then landed a probe on the surface. The actual orbit was elliptical, but we’ll approximate it as a 50-km-diameter circular orbit with a period of 11 days. What is the mass of the comet?

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Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton’s third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. How many revolutions per minute are made by a satellite orbiting 1.0 km above the surface?

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Textbook Question

The 75,000 kg space shuttle used to fly in a 250-km-high circular orbit. It needed to reach a 610-km-high circular orbit to service the Hubble Space Telescope. How much energy was required to boost it to the new orbit?

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Textbook Question

In 2000, NASA placed a satellite in orbit around an asteroid. Consider a spherical asteroid with a mass of 1.0 x 1016 kg and a radius of 8.8 km. What is the escape speed from the asteroid?

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Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton's third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. What is the radius of a geosynchronous orbit?

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