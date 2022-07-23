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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 59b
Chapter 13, Problem 59b

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 106 m/s . Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s . Our solar system was formed roughly 5 billion years ago. How many orbits has it completed?

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Step 1: Calculate the distance of one orbit around the center of the galaxy. Assume the orbit is circular. The radius of the orbit is given as 25,000 light years. Convert this distance into meters using the fact that one light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 × 10⁸ m/s. Use the formula: \( \text{Distance in meters} = \text{Radius in light years} imes \text{Speed of light} imes \text{Seconds in a year} \).
Step 2: Determine the time it takes for the solar system to complete one orbit around the center of the galaxy. Use the orbital speed of 230 km/s (convert this to meters per second) and the circumference of the orbit (calculated in Step 1). The formula for time is: \( \text{Time for one orbit} = rac{\text{Circumference of orbit}}{\text{Orbital speed}} \).
Step 3: Convert the age of the solar system (5 billion years) into seconds. Use the conversion: \( \text{Seconds in a year} = 365 imes 24 imes 60 imes 60 \), and multiply by 5 billion years.
Step 4: Calculate the total number of orbits completed by dividing the total time the solar system has existed (in seconds, from Step 3) by the time it takes to complete one orbit (from Step 2). Use the formula: \( \text{Number of orbits} = rac{\text{Total time in seconds}}{\text{Time for one orbit in seconds}} \).
Step 5: Ensure all units are consistent throughout the calculations (e.g., meters, seconds) and verify the intermediate results to confirm the accuracy of the steps.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Light Year

A light year is a unit of distance that represents how far light travels in one year in a vacuum. Given that light travels at a speed of approximately 3.0 x 10⁸ meters per second, one light year is equivalent to about 9.46 trillion kilometers. This concept is crucial for understanding astronomical distances, such as the distance from the solar system to the center of the Milky Way.
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Orbital Speed

Orbital speed refers to the velocity at which an object travels along its orbit around a central body, such as a planet around a star or a star around the center of a galaxy. In this case, the solar system's orbital speed is 230 km/s, which is essential for calculating the time it takes to complete one orbit around the Milky Way's center.
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Time Calculation for Orbits

To determine how many orbits the solar system has completed since its formation, one must calculate the total time elapsed and divide it by the orbital period. The total time is approximately 5 billion years, and the orbital period can be found using the distance to the center of the galaxy and the orbital speed. This calculation provides insight into the dynamics of our solar system's movement within the galaxy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton’s third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. How many revolutions per minute are made by a satellite orbiting 1.0 km above the surface?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P13.57 shows two planets of mass m orbiting a star of mass M. The planets are in the same orbit, with radius r, but are always at opposite ends of a diameter. Find an exact expression for the orbital period T. Hint: Each planet feels two forces.

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Textbook Question

Three stars, each with the mass of our sun, form an equilateral triangle with sides 1.0 x 10¹² m long. (This triangle would just about fit within the orbit of Jupiter.) The triangle has to rotate, because otherwise the stars would crash together in the center. What is the period of rotation?

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Textbook Question

Large stars can explode as they finish burning their nuclear fuel, causing a supernova. The explosion blows away the outer layers of the star. According to Newton's third law, the forces that push the outer layers away have reaction forces that are inwardly directed on the core of the star. These forces compress the core and can cause the core to undergo a gravitational collapse. The gravitational forces keep pulling all the matter together tighter and tighter, crushing atoms out of existence. Under these extreme conditions, a proton and an electron can be squeezed together to form a neutron. If the collapse is halted when the neutrons all come into contact with each other, the result is an object called a neutron star, an entire star consisting of solid nuclear matter. Many neutron stars rotate about their axis with a period of ≈ 1 s and, as they do so, send out a pulse of electromagnetic waves once a second. These stars were discovered in the 1960s and are called pulsars. What is the radius of a geosynchronous orbit?

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Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 108 m/s. Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s. The gravitational force on the solar system is the net force due to all the matter inside our orbit. Most of that matter is concentrated near the center of the galaxy. Assume that the matter has a spherical distribution, like a giant star. What is the approximate mass of the galactic center?

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Textbook Question

The solar system is 25,000 light years from the center of our Milky Way galaxy. One light year is the distance light travels in one year at a speed of 3.0 x 10⁸ m/s. Astronomers have determined that the solar system is orbiting the center of the galaxy at a speed of 230 km/s. Assume that the sun is a typical star with a typical mass. If galactic matter is made up of stars, approximately how many stars are in the center of the galaxy?

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