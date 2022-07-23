Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object due to the gravitational force exerted by a massive body, such as Earth. It is denoted by 'g' and has a standard value of approximately 9.81 m/s² at Earth's surface. This acceleration depends on the mass of the Earth and the distance from its center, following the formula g = G * M / r², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Earth, and r is the radius.