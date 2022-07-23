A rocket is launched straight up from the earth's surface at a speed of 15,000 m/s. What is its speed when it is very far away from the earth?
Suppose we could shrink the earth without changing its mass. At what fraction of its current radius would the free-fall acceleration at the surface be three times its present value?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Acceleration
Inverse Square Law
Scaling Relationships
A recently discovered extrasolar planet appears to be rockier and denser than earth. It is 16 times as massive as earth, but its diameter is only twice that of earth. What is the free-fall acceleration on the surface of this planet?
A space station orbits the sun at the same distance as the earth but on the opposite side of the sun. A small probe is fired away from the station. What minimum speed does the probe need to escape the solar system?
Asteroid 253 Mathilde is one of several that have been visited by space probes. This asteroid is roughly spherical with a diameter of 53 km. The free-fall acceleration at the surface is 9.9 ✕ 10-3 m/s2. What is the asteroid's mass?
What is the free-fall acceleration at the surface of (a) the moon and (b) Jupiter?
What is the escape speed from Jupiter?