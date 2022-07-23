A rocket is launched straight up from the earth's surface at a speed of 15,000 m/s. What is its speed when it is very far away from the earth?
Asteroid 253 Mathilde is one of several that have been visited by space probes. This asteroid is roughly spherical with a diameter of 53 km. The free-fall acceleration at the surface is 9.9 ✕ 10-3 m/s2. What is the asteroid's mass?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Force
Free-Fall Acceleration
Mass Calculation
A recently discovered extrasolar planet appears to be rockier and denser than earth. It is 16 times as massive as earth, but its diameter is only twice that of earth. What is the free-fall acceleration on the surface of this planet?
Two 65 kg astronauts leave earth in a spacecraft, sitting 1.0 m apart. How far are they from the center of the earth when the gravitational force between them is as strong as the gravitational force of the earth on one of the astronauts?
Suppose we could shrink the earth without changing its mass. At what fraction of its current radius would the free-fall acceleration at the surface be three times its present value?
What is the free-fall acceleration at the surface of (a) the moon and (b) Jupiter?
What is the escape speed from Jupiter?