Free-Fall Acceleration

Free-fall acceleration is the acceleration of an object due solely to the force of gravity, without any other forces acting on it. On the surface of an astronomical body, this acceleration can be calculated using the formula g = G * M / r², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the body, and r is its radius. In this case, the free-fall acceleration at the surface of the asteroid is given as 9.9 × 10⁻³ m/s².