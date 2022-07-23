Skip to main content
Ch 14: Fluids and Elasticity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 14: Fluids and ElasticityProblem 67
Chapter 14, Problem 67

20°C water flows at 1.5 m/s through a 10-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter horizontal tube and then exits into the air. What is the gauge pressure in kPa at the point where the water enters the tube?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the type of flow (laminar or turbulent) by calculating the Reynolds number using the formula: Re = ρvDμ, where ρ is the density of water, v is the velocity, D is the diameter of the tube, and μ is the dynamic viscosity of water at 20°C.
If the flow is laminar (Re < 2000), calculate the pressure drop using the Hagen-Poiseuille equation: ΔP = 8μLQπr^4, where L is the length of the tube, Q is the volumetric flow rate, and r is the radius of the tube.
To find the volumetric flow rate Q, use the formula: Q = vA, where A is the cross-sectional area of the tube, calculated as A = πr^2.
Add the pressure drop to the atmospheric pressure to find the gauge pressure at the entrance of the tube. Gauge pressure is defined as the pressure relative to atmospheric pressure, so: Pgauge = Pentrance - Patm.
Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., convert diameter to meters, pressure to Pascals, etc.) and express the final gauge pressure in kilopascals (kPa) by dividing the result in Pascals by 1000.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bernoulli's Principle

Bernoulli's Principle states that in a flowing fluid, an increase in the fluid's speed occurs simultaneously with a decrease in pressure or potential energy. This principle is crucial for understanding how pressure changes in a fluid as it moves through a tube, especially when considering factors like velocity and elevation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:47
Diffraction with Huygen's Principle

Continuity Equation

The Continuity Equation is based on the conservation of mass, stating that for an incompressible fluid, the mass flow rate must remain constant from one cross-section of a tube to another. This means that if the diameter of the tube changes, the velocity of the fluid must adjust accordingly, which is essential for calculating flow rates and pressures in different sections of the tube.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:08
Flow Continuity

Gauge Pressure

Gauge pressure is the pressure relative to atmospheric pressure, meaning it measures the pressure of a fluid above the ambient atmospheric pressure. In this context, it is important to differentiate gauge pressure from absolute pressure, as the question specifically asks for the gauge pressure at the entry point of the tube, which will help determine the fluid dynamics involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:27
Pressure Gauges: Barometer
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 30-cm-long left coronary artery is 4.6 mm in diameter. Blood pressure drops by 3.0 mm of mercury over this distance. What are the (a) average blood speed and (b) volume flow rate in L/min through this artery?

1697
views
Textbook Question

A water tank of height h has a small hole at height y. The water is replenished to keep h from changing. The water squirting from the hole has range 𝓍. The range approaches zero as y → 0 because the water squirts right onto the ground. The range also approaches zero as y → h because the horizontal velocity becomes zero. Thus there must be some height y between 0 and h for which the range is a maximum. Find an algebraic expression for the flow speed v with which the water exits the hole at height y.

2324
views
Textbook Question

The 1.0-m-tall cylinder shown in FIGURE CP14.71 contains air at a pressure of 1 atm. A very thin, frictionless piston of negligible mass is placed at the top of the cylinder to prevent any air from escaping, then mercury is slowly poured into the cylinder until no more can be added without the cylinder overflowing. What is the height h of the column of compressed air? Hint: Boyle's law, which you learned in chemistry, says p₁V₁ = p₂V₂ for a gas compressed at constant temperature, which we will assume to be the case.

2342
views
Textbook Question

The bottom of a steel 'boat' is a 5.0 m x 10 m x 2.0 cm piece of steel (psteel = 7900 kg/m³). The sides are made of 0.50-cm-thick steel. What minimum height must the sides have for this boat to float in perfectly calm water?

2086
views
Textbook Question

20°C water flows through a 2.0-m-long, 6.0-mm-diameter pipe. What is the maximum flow rate in L/min for which the flow is laminar?

1689
views
Textbook Question

A cylindrical tank of radius 𝑅, filled to the top with a liquid, has a small hole in the side, of radius 𝓇, at distance d below the surface. Find an expression for the volume flow rate through the hole.

2771
views