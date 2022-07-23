The 30-cm-long left coronary artery is 4.6 mm in diameter. Blood pressure drops by 3.0 mm of mercury over this distance. What are the (a) average blood speed and (b) volume flow rate in L/min through this artery?
20°C water flows through a 2.0-m-long, 6.0-mm-diameter pipe. What is the maximum flow rate in L/min for which the flow is laminar?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Laminar Flow
Reynolds Number
Flow Rate
A water tank of height h has a small hole at height y. The water is replenished to keep h from changing. The water squirting from the hole has range 𝓍. The range approaches zero as y → 0 because the water squirts right onto the ground. The range also approaches zero as y → h because the horizontal velocity becomes zero. Thus there must be some height y between 0 and h for which the range is a maximum. Find an algebraic expression for the flow speed v with which the water exits the hole at height y.
The 1.0-m-tall cylinder shown in FIGURE CP14.71 contains air at a pressure of 1 atm. A very thin, frictionless piston of negligible mass is placed at the top of the cylinder to prevent any air from escaping, then mercury is slowly poured into the cylinder until no more can be added without the cylinder overflowing. What is the height h of the column of compressed air? Hint: Boyle's law, which you learned in chemistry, says p₁V₁ = p₂V₂ for a gas compressed at constant temperature, which we will assume to be the case.
Air flows through the tube shown in FIGURE P14.63. Assume that air is an ideal fluid. What is the volume flow rate?
20°C water flows at 1.5 m/s through a 10-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter horizontal tube and then exits into the air. What is the gauge pressure in kPa at the point where the water enters the tube?
A cylindrical tank of radius 𝑅, filled to the top with a liquid, has a small hole in the side, of radius 𝓇, at distance d below the surface. Find an expression for the volume flow rate through the hole.