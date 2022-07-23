The tank shown in FIGURE CP14.73 is completely filled with a liquid of density ρ. The right face is not permanently attached to the tank but, instead, is held against a rubber seal by the tension in a spring. To prevent leakage, the spring must both pull with sufficient strength and prevent a torque from pushing the bottom of the right face out. What minimum spring tension is needed?
The 30-cm-long left coronary artery is 4.6 mm in diameter. Blood pressure drops by 3.0 mm of mercury over this distance. What are the (a) average blood speed and (b) volume flow rate in L/min through this artery?
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Key Concepts
Blood Flow Rate
Average Blood Speed
Pressure Drop
The 1.0-m-tall cylinder shown in FIGURE CP14.71 contains air at a pressure of 1 atm. A very thin, frictionless piston of negligible mass is placed at the top of the cylinder to prevent any air from escaping, then mercury is slowly poured into the cylinder until no more can be added without the cylinder overflowing. What is the height h of the column of compressed air? Hint: Boyle's law, which you learned in chemistry, says p₁V₁ = p₂V₂ for a gas compressed at constant temperature, which we will assume to be the case.
The bottom of a steel 'boat' is a 5.0 m x 10 m x 2.0 cm piece of steel (psteel = 7900 kg/m³). The sides are made of 0.50-cm-thick steel. What minimum height must the sides have for this boat to float in perfectly calm water?
20°C water flows through a 2.0-m-long, 6.0-mm-diameter pipe. What is the maximum flow rate in L/min for which the flow is laminar?
20°C water flows at 1.5 m/s through a 10-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter horizontal tube and then exits into the air. What is the gauge pressure in kPa at the point where the water enters the tube?
A cylindrical tank of radius 𝑅, filled to the top with a liquid, has a small hole in the side, of radius 𝓇, at distance d below the surface. Find an expression for the volume flow rate through the hole.