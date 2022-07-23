The 30-cm-long left coronary artery is 4.6 mm in diameter. Blood pressure drops by 3.0 mm of mercury over this distance. What are the (a) average blood speed and (b) volume flow rate in L/min through this artery?
A cylindrical tank of radius 𝑅, filled to the top with a liquid, has a small hole in the side, of radius 𝓇, at distance d below the surface. Find an expression for the volume flow rate through the hole.
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Key Concepts
Bernoulli's Principle
Continuity Equation
Hydrostatic Pressure
Air flows through the tube shown in FIGURE P14.62 at a rate of 1200 cm³/s. Assume that air is an ideal fluid. What is the height h of mercury in the right side of the U-tube?
A water tank of height h has a small hole at height y. The water is replenished to keep h from changing. The water squirting from the hole has range 𝓍. The range approaches zero as y → 0 because the water squirts right onto the ground. The range also approaches zero as y → h because the horizontal velocity becomes zero. Thus there must be some height y between 0 and h for which the range is a maximum. Find an algebraic expression for the flow speed v with which the water exits the hole at height y.
Air flows through the tube shown in FIGURE P14.63. Assume that air is an ideal fluid. What is the volume flow rate?
20°C water flows through a 2.0-m-long, 6.0-mm-diameter pipe. What is the maximum flow rate in L/min for which the flow is laminar?
20°C water flows at 1.5 m/s through a 10-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter horizontal tube and then exits into the air. What is the gauge pressure in kPa at the point where the water enters the tube?