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Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 47
Chapter 15, Problem 47

Your lab instructor has asked you to measure a spring constant using a dynamic method—letting it oscillate—rather than a static method of stretching it. You and your lab partner suspend the spring from a hook, hang different masses on the lower end, and start them oscillating. One of you uses a meter stick to measure the amplitude, the other uses a stopwatch to time 10 oscillations. Your data are as follows: Use the best-fit line of an appropriate graph to determine the spring constant.

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Step 1: Understand the relationship between the spring constant (k) and the oscillation period (T). The formula for the period of a mass-spring system is T = 2π√(m/k), where T is the period, m is the mass, and k is the spring constant.
Step 2: Rearrange the formula to isolate k. Squaring both sides gives T² = (4π²m)/k. Rearranging for k gives k = (4π²m)/T².
Step 3: Use the data provided in the table. For each mass (m) and corresponding time (T), calculate T² and plot a graph of m versus T². The slope of the best-fit line will be proportional to 1/k.
Step 4: Determine the slope of the best-fit line from the graph. The slope (S) is equal to T²/m, and k can be calculated using the relationship k = 4π²/S.
Step 5: Use the slope obtained from the graph to calculate the spring constant (k). Ensure units are consistent throughout the calculation (e.g., mass in kilograms, time in seconds).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spring Constant (k)

The spring constant, denoted as 'k', is a measure of a spring's stiffness. It is defined by Hooke's Law, which states that the force exerted by a spring is proportional to its displacement from the equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx. A higher spring constant indicates a stiffer spring that requires more force to stretch or compress it.
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Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In the context of springs, when a mass is attached to a spring and displaced, it will oscillate back and forth in a sinusoidal manner. The period of oscillation depends on the mass and the spring constant, following the formula T = 2π√(m/k), where T is the period, m is the mass, and k is the spring constant.
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Graphing and Best-Fit Line

Graphing is a crucial method for visualizing relationships between variables. In this experiment, plotting the square of the period (T²) against the mass (m) allows for the determination of the spring constant through the slope of the best-fit line. The relationship is linear, where the slope is related to the spring constant, enabling the calculation of 'k' from the graph.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An ultrasonic transducer, of the type used in medical ultrasound imaging, is a very thin disk (m = 0.10 g) driven back and forth in SHM at 1.0 MHz by an electromagnetic coil. What is the disk's maximum speed at this amplitude?

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Textbook Question

A 200 g block hangs from a spring with spring constant 10 N/m. At t = 0 s the block is 20 cm below the equilibrium point and moving upward with a speed of 100 cm/s. What are the block's distance from equilibrium when the speed is 50 cm/s?

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Textbook Question

Astronauts in space cannot weigh themselves by standing on a bathroom scale. Instead, they determine their mass by oscillating on a large spring. Suppose an astronaut attaches one end of a large spring to her belt and the other end to a hook on the wall of the space capsule. A fellow astronaut then pulls her away from the wall and releases her. The spring's length as a function of time is shown in FIGURE P15.46. What is her speed when the spring's length is 1.2 m?

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Textbook Question

A 500 g wood block on a frictionless table is attached to a horizontal spring. A 50 g dart is shot into the face of the block opposite the spring, where it sticks. Afterward, the spring oscillates with a period of 1.5 s and an amplitude of 20 cm. How fast was the dart moving when it hit the block?

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Textbook Question

A 100 g block attached to a spring with spring constant 2.5 N/m oscillates horizontally on a frictionless table. Its velocity is 20 c/m when 𝓍 = -5.0 cm What is the block's position when the acceleration is maximum?

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Textbook Question

A 200 g block hangs from a spring with spring constant 10 N/m. At t = 0 s the block is 20 cm below the equilibrium point and moving upward with a speed of 100 cm/s. What are the block's a. Oscillation frequency?

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