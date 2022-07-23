Step 3: Use the conservation of energy principle to relate the potential energy stored in the spring and the kinetic energy of the astronaut. The total mechanical energy in the system is constant and is given by \( E = \frac{1}{2} k A^2 \), where \( k \) is the spring constant and \( A \) is the amplitude of oscillation. The speed of the astronaut can be found using \( v = \sqrt{\frac{k}{m} (A^2 - (L - L_{eq})^2)} \), where \( m \) is the astronaut's mass, \( L \) is the spring's length at the given moment, and \( L_{eq} \) is the equilibrium length.