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Ch 16: Traveling Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 16: Traveling WavesProblem 50
Chapter 16, Problem 50

Earthquakes are essentially sound waves—called seismic waves—traveling through the earth. Because the earth is solid, it can support both longitudinal and transverse seismic waves. The speed of longitudinal waves, called P waves, is 8000 m/s. Transverse waves, called S waves, travel at a slower 4500 m/s. A seismograph records the two waves from a distant earthquake. If the S wave arrives 2.0 min after the P wave, how far away was the earthquake? You can assume that the waves travel in straight lines, although actual seismic waves follow more complex routes.

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Step 1: Define the relationship between distance, speed, and time for both P waves and S waves. The formula to use is: d = v × t, where d is the distance, v is the speed, and t is the time.
Step 2: Let the time taken by the P wave to reach the seismograph be tp. The time taken by the S wave will then be ts = tp + 2.0 minutes. Convert 2.0 minutes into seconds: 2.0 × 60 = 120 seconds.
Step 3: Since the distance traveled by both waves is the same, equate the distances: vp × tp = vs × (tp + 120), where vp is the speed of the P wave (8000 m/s) and vs is the speed of the S wave (4500 m/s).
Step 4: Rearrange the equation to solve for tp. The equation becomes: tp × (vp - vs) = 120 × vs. Simplify to find tp = (120 × vs) / (vp - vs).
Step 5: Once tp is calculated, substitute it back into the formula d = vp × tp to find the distance d to the earthquake.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Seismic Waves

Seismic waves are energy waves generated by the sudden release of energy in the Earth's crust, typically during an earthquake. They are classified into two main types: longitudinal (P waves) and transverse (S waves). P waves compress and expand the material they travel through, while S waves move the ground perpendicular to their direction of travel. Understanding these wave types is crucial for analyzing how they propagate through different geological materials.
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Wave Speed

The speed of a wave is determined by the medium through which it travels. In the case of seismic waves, P waves travel faster than S waves due to their longitudinal nature, which allows them to move through solids more efficiently. The given speeds of 8000 m/s for P waves and 4500 m/s for S waves are essential for calculating the distance to the earthquake based on the time difference in their arrival at a seismograph.
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Time Difference and Distance Calculation

The time difference between the arrival of P waves and S waves at a seismograph can be used to calculate the distance to the earthquake's epicenter. By knowing the speeds of both wave types and the time delay (2.0 minutes in this case), one can apply the formula: distance = speed × time. This relationship is fundamental in seismology for locating the source of seismic events.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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