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Ch 16: Traveling Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 16: Traveling WavesProblem 53
Chapter 16, Problem 53

A 20.0-cm-long, 10.0-cm-diameter cylinder with a piston at one end contains 1.34 kg of an unknown liquid. Using the piston to compress the length of the liquid by 1.00 mm increases the pressure by 41.0 atm. What is the speed of sound in the liquid?

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1
Determine the bulk modulus of the liquid using the relationship between pressure change and volume change. The formula is: B=ΔPΔVV, where ΔP is the pressure change, ΔV is the volume change, and V is the initial volume.
Calculate the initial volume of the cylinder using the formula for the volume of a cylinder: V=πr²h, where r is the radius (half the diameter) and h is the height (length of the cylinder).
Determine the volume change ΔV caused by the compression. Since the length of the cylinder is reduced by 1.00 mm, the new volume is slightly smaller. Use the formula: ΔV=πr²Δh, where Δh is the change in height.
Substitute the values for ΔP, ΔV, and V into the bulk modulus formula to calculate B.
Use the formula for the speed of sound in a liquid: v=Bρ, where ρ is the density of the liquid. Calculate the density using ρ=mV, where m is the mass of the liquid and V is the initial volume. Substitute the values of B and ρ into the speed of sound formula to find the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pressure and Volume Relationship

In fluid mechanics, the relationship between pressure and volume is described by the principles of compressibility. When a fluid is compressed, its volume decreases, leading to an increase in pressure. This relationship is crucial for understanding how changes in volume affect the pressure exerted by the fluid, which is essential for solving problems involving fluid dynamics.
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Speed of Sound in Fluids

The speed of sound in a fluid is determined by the fluid's density and its bulk modulus, which measures the fluid's resistance to compression. The formula for the speed of sound (v) is given by v = √(B/ρ), where B is the bulk modulus and ρ is the density. Understanding this relationship is vital for calculating the speed of sound in the unknown liquid after determining its properties from the given data.
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Bulk Modulus

The bulk modulus is a measure of a material's resistance to uniform compression. It is defined as the ratio of the change in pressure to the fractional change in volume. In the context of the problem, knowing the bulk modulus allows us to relate the change in pressure caused by the piston to the resulting change in volume, which is necessary for calculating the speed of sound in the liquid.
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Example 1
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A wave on a string is described by D(x,t)=(2.00cm)×sin[(12.57rad/m)x(638rad/s)t]D(x,t) = (2.00 \, \(\text{cm}\)) \(\times\) \(\sin\)[(12.57 \, \(\text{rad/m}\))x - (638 \, \(\text{rad/s}\)) t], where xx is in mm and tt in ss. The linear density of the string is 5.00 g/m5.00\(\text{ g/m}\). What are The maximum speed of a point on the string?

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