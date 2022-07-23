Skip to main content
Ch 16: Traveling Waves
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 16: Traveling WavesProblem 49
Chapter 16, Problem 49

A helium-neon laser beam has a wavelength in air of 633 nm. It takes 1.38 ns for the light to travel through 30 cm of an unknown liquid. What is the wavelength of the laser beam in the liquid?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by identifying the relationship between the speed of light in the liquid and the speed of light in air. The speed of light in a medium is given by \( v = \frac{d}{t} \), where \( d \) is the distance traveled and \( t \) is the time taken. Use the given values: \( d = 30 \, \text{cm} = 0.30 \, \text{m} \) and \( t = 1.38 \, \text{ns} = 1.38 \times 10^{-9} \, \text{s} \).
Step 2: Calculate the speed of light in the liquid using \( v = \frac{d}{t} \). Substitute \( d \) and \( t \) into the formula to find \( v \), the speed of light in the liquid.
Step 3: Determine the refractive index of the liquid using the formula \( n = \frac{c}{v} \), where \( c \) is the speed of light in air (approximately \( 3.00 \times 10^{8} \, \text{m/s} \)) and \( v \) is the speed of light in the liquid calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Use the relationship between wavelength, refractive index, and the wavelength in air: \( \lambda_{\text{liquid}} = \frac{\lambda_{\text{air}}}{n} \). Substitute \( \lambda_{\text{air}} = 633 \, \text{nm} = 633 \times 10^{-9} \, \text{m} \) and \( n \) (from Step 3) into the formula to find the wavelength of the laser beam in the liquid.
Step 5: Express the final wavelength in the liquid in nanometers (nm) for clarity, as the original wavelength in air was given in this unit.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wavelength and Frequency

Wavelength is the distance between successive peaks of a wave, while frequency is the number of peaks that pass a point in a given time. In a vacuum, the speed of light is constant, and the relationship between wavelength (λ), frequency (f), and speed (c) is given by the equation c = λf. When light travels through different media, its speed changes, affecting its wavelength while the frequency remains constant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM

Refraction and Index of Refraction

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another due to a change in speed. The index of refraction (n) quantifies this change and is defined as the ratio of the speed of light in a vacuum to the speed of light in the medium. The relationship between the wavelength in a medium (λ') and the wavelength in a vacuum (λ) is given by λ' = λ/n, where n is the index of refraction of the medium.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:46
Index of Refraction

Speed of Light in Different Media

The speed of light varies in different materials due to their optical properties. In a vacuum, light travels at approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s, but in a medium like water or glass, it travels slower. The time taken for light to travel a certain distance in a medium can be used to calculate the speed of light in that medium, which is essential for determining the new wavelength when light enters a different substance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:41
Speed of pulleys of different radii
Related Practice
Textbook Question

String 1 in FIGURE P16.47 has linear density 2.0 g/m and string 2 has linear density. A student sends pulses in both directions by quickly pulling up on the knot, then releasing it. What should the string lengths L₁ and L₂ be if the pulses are to reach the ends of the strings simultaneously?

1598
views
Textbook Question

One cue your hearing system uses to localize a sound (i.e., to tell where a sound is coming from) is the slight difference in the arrival times of the sound at your ears. Your ears are spaced approximately 20 cm apart. Consider a sound source 5.0 m from the center of your head along a line 45° to your right. What is the difference in arrival times? Give your answer in microseconds. Hint: You are looking for the difference between two numbers that are nearly the same. What does this near equality imply about the necessary precision during intermediate stages of the calculation?

1398
views
Textbook Question

FIGURE P16.45 is a snapshot graph at t = 0 s of a 5.0 Hz wave traveling to the left. Write the displacement equation for this wave.

2311
views
Textbook Question

A 20.0-cm-long, 10.0-cm-diameter cylinder with a piston at one end contains 1.34 kg of an unknown liquid. Using the piston to compress the length of the liquid by 1.00 mm increases the pressure by 41.0 atm. What is the speed of sound in the liquid?

1777
views
Textbook Question

A bat locates insects by emitting ultrasonic 'chirps' and then listening for echoes from the bugs. Suppose a bat chirp has a frequency of 25 kHz. How fast would the bat have to fly, and in what direction, for you to just barely be able to hear the chirp at 20 kHz?

1721
views
Textbook Question

Earthquakes are essentially sound waves—called seismic waves—traveling through the earth. Because the earth is solid, it can support both longitudinal and transverse seismic waves. The speed of longitudinal waves, called P waves, is 8000 m/s. Transverse waves, called S waves, travel at a slower 4500 m/s. A seismograph records the two waves from a distant earthquake. If the S wave arrives 2.0 min after the P wave, how far away was the earthquake? You can assume that the waves travel in straight lines, although actual seismic waves follow more complex routes.

3596
views