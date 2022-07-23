Textbook Question
What is the frequency of an electromagnetic wave that has the same wavelength as a 2.5 kHz sound wave in water?
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What is the frequency of an electromagnetic wave that has the same wavelength as a 2.5 kHz sound wave in water?
The wave speed on a string under tension is 200 m/s. What is the speed if the tension is halved?
Show that the displacement D(x,t) = cx² + dt², where c and d are constants, is a solution to the wave equation. Then find an expression in terms of c and d for the wave speed.
Draw the history graph D(x = 4.0 m, t) at x = 4.0 m for the wave shown in FIGURE EX16.4.