What is the frequency of an electromagnetic wave that has the same wavelength as a 2.5 kHz sound wave in water?
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Key Concepts
Electromagnetic Waves
Wave Equation
Sound Waves in Water
A hammer taps on the end of a 4.00-m-long metal bar at room temperature. A microphone at the other end of the bar picks up two pulses of sound, one that travels through the metal and one that travels through the air. The pulses are separated in time by 9.00 ms. What is the speed of sound in this metal?
What is the speed of sound in air (a) on a cold winter day in Minnesota when the temperature is -25°F, and (b) on a hot summer day in Death Valley when the temperature is 125°F?
FIGURE EX16.8 is a picture at t = 0 s of the particles in a medium as a longitudinal wave is passing through. The equilibrium spacing between the particles is 1.0 cm. Draw the snapshot graph D(x, t = 0 s) of this wave at t = 0 s.
A 15-cm-long aluminum tank is filled with ethyl alcohol. A high-frequency ultrasound wave travels horizontally through one wall of the tank and then through the alcohol. There are 275 times more cycles of the wave in the alcohol than in the aluminum wall. How thick is the wall of the tank?
Show that the displacement D(x,t) = cx² + dt², where c and d are constants, is a solution to the wave equation. Then find an expression in terms of c and d for the wave speed.