Identify the relevant concept: This problem involves the Doppler Effect, which describes the change in frequency of a wave as observed by an observer moving relative to the source of the wave. The formula for the observed frequency \( f' \) is: \( f' = f \frac{v + v_o}{v - v_s} \), where \( f \) is the source frequency, \( v \) is the speed of sound in air, \( v_o \) is the speed of the observer, and \( v_s \) is the speed of the source. In this case, the bat is the source, and you are stationary (\( v_o = 0 \)).