A friend of yours is loudly singing a single note at 400 Hz while racing toward you at 25.0 m/s on a day when the speed of sound is 340 m/s. What frequency do you hear?
A bat locates insects by emitting ultrasonic 'chirps' and then listening for echoes from the bugs. Suppose a bat chirp has a frequency of 25 kHz. How fast would the bat have to fly, and in what direction, for you to just barely be able to hear the chirp at 20 kHz?
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Key Concepts
Doppler Effect
Frequency and Pitch
Speed of Sound
A concert loudspeaker suspended high above the ground emits 35 W of sound power. A small microphone with a 1.0 cm² area is 50 m from the speaker. What is the sound intensity at the position of the microphone?
What are the sound intensity levels for sound waves of intensity 3.0 x 10-6 W/m2?
String 1 in FIGURE P16.47 has linear density 2.0 g/m and string 2 has linear density. A student sends pulses in both directions by quickly pulling up on the knot, then releasing it. What should the string lengths L₁ and L₂ be if the pulses are to reach the ends of the strings simultaneously?
FIGURE P16.45 is a snapshot graph at t = 0 s of a 5.0 Hz wave traveling to the left. Write the displacement equation for this wave.
A helium-neon laser beam has a wavelength in air of 633 nm. It takes 1.38 ns for the light to travel through 30 cm of an unknown liquid. What is the wavelength of the laser beam in the liquid?