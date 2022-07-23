BIO Deep-sea divers often breathe a mixture of helium and oxygen to avoid getting the 'bends' from breathing high-pressure nitrogen. The helium has the side effect of making the divers' voices sound odd. Although your vocal tract can be roughly described as an open-closed tube, the way you hold your mouth and position your lips greatly affects the standing-wave frequencies of the vocal tract. This is what allows different vowels to sound different. The 'ee' sound is made by shaping your vocal tract to have standing-wave frequencies at, normally, 270 Hz and 2300 Hz. What will these frequencies be for a helium-oxygen mixture in which the speed of sound at body temperature is 750m/s ? The speed of sound in air at body temperature is 350m/s .
An old mining tunnel disappears into a hillside. You would like to know how long the tunnel is, but it's too dangerous to go inside. Recalling your recent physics class, you decide to try setting up standing-wave resonances inside the tunnel. Using your subsonic amplifier and loudspeaker, you find resonances at 4.5 Hz and 6.3 Hz, and at no frequencies between these. It's rather chilly inside the tunnel, so you estimate the sound speed to be 335 m/s . Based on your measurements, how far is it to the end of the tunnel?
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Key Concepts
Standing Waves
Resonant Frequencies
Speed of Sound
A 280 Hz sound wave is directed into one end of the trombone slide seen in FIGURE P17.55. A microphone is placed at the other end to record the intensity of sound waves that are transmitted through the tube. The straight sides of the slide are 80 cm in length and 10 cm apart with a semicircular bend at the end. For what slide extensions s will the microphone detect a maximum of sound intensity?
Two loudspeakers emit sound waves of the same frequency along the x-axis. The amplitude of each wave is a. The sound intensity is minimum when speaker 2 is 10 cm behind speaker 1. The intensity increases as speaker 2 is moved forward and first reaches maximum, with amplitude 2a, when it is 30 cm in front of speaker 1. What is The amplitude of the sound (as a multiple of a) if the speakers are placed side by side?
Microwaves with a frequency of 10.5 GHz are aimed downward into a flat-bottomed beaker that contains sunflower oil. A microwave detector above the beaker finds that there are strong reflections when the oil depth is 2.76 cm and 3.68 cm but at no depths in between. What is the index of refraction of sunflower oil at microwave frequencies?
A 1.0-m-tall vertical tube is filled with 20°C water. A tuning fork vibrating at 580 Hz is held just over the top of the tube as the water is slowly drained from the bottom. At what water heights, measured from the bottom of the tube, will there be a standing wave in the tube above the water?
Engineers are testing a new thin-film coating whose index of refraction is less than that of glass. They deposit a 560-nm-thick layer on glass, then shine lasers on it. A red laser with a wavelength of 640 nm has no reflection at all, but a violet laser with a wavelength of 400 nm has a maximum reflection. How the coating behaves at other wavelengths is unknown. What is the coating’s index of refraction?