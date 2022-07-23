Skip to main content
Ch 17: Superposition
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 17: SuperpositionProblem 52
Chapter 17, Problem 52

BIO Deep-sea divers often breathe a mixture of helium and oxygen to avoid getting the 'bends' from breathing high-pressure nitrogen. The helium has the side effect of making the divers' voices sound odd. Although your vocal tract can be roughly described as an open-closed tube, the way you hold your mouth and position your lips greatly affects the standing-wave frequencies of the vocal tract. This is what allows different vowels to sound different. The 'ee' sound is made by shaping your vocal tract to have standing-wave frequencies at, normally, 270 Hz and 2300 Hz. What will these frequencies be for a helium-oxygen mixture in which the speed of sound at body temperature is 750m/s ? The speed of sound in air at body temperature is 350m/s .

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between the speed of sound, frequency, and wavelength. The fundamental equation is \( v = f \lambda \), where \( v \) is the speed of sound, \( f \) is the frequency, and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength. For standing waves in a tube, the wavelength is determined by the geometry of the tube.
Step 2: Recognize that the vocal tract can be modeled as an open-closed tube. For such a tube, the fundamental frequency corresponds to a wavelength \( \lambda \) that is four times the length of the tube \( L \), i.e., \( \lambda = 4L \). Higher harmonics occur at odd multiples of the fundamental frequency.
Step 3: Use the ratio of the speeds of sound in helium-oxygen mixture and air to determine the new frequencies. Since the wavelength \( \lambda \) is fixed by the geometry of the vocal tract, the frequency \( f \) scales directly with the speed of sound \( v \). The relationship is \( f_{\text{new}} = f_{\text{old}} \times \frac{v_{\text{new}}}{v_{\text{old}}} \).
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the scaling equation. The speed of sound in air at body temperature is \( v_{\text{old}} = 350 \, \text{m/s} \), and the speed of sound in the helium-oxygen mixture is \( v_{\text{new}} = 750 \, \text{m/s} \). The original frequencies are \( f_{\text{old,1}} = 270 \, \text{Hz} \) and \( f_{\text{old,2}} = 2300 \, \text{Hz} \).
Step 5: Calculate the scaled frequencies using \( f_{\text{new}} = f_{\text{old}} \times \frac{750}{350} \). Perform this calculation for both \( f_{\text{old,1}} \) and \( f_{\text{old,2}} \) to find the new frequencies in the helium-oxygen mixture.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Speed of Sound

The speed of sound is the rate at which sound waves propagate through a medium. It varies depending on the medium's properties, such as density and temperature. In gases, the speed of sound increases with lower molecular weight; hence, helium, being lighter than nitrogen, allows sound to travel faster, affecting the frequencies produced by the vocal tract.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:17
Standing Sound Waves

Standing Waves

Standing waves occur when two waves of the same frequency and amplitude travel in opposite directions and interfere with each other, creating nodes and antinodes. In the context of the vocal tract, the shape and length of the tract determine the specific frequencies at which these standing waves form, which correspond to different vowel sounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Intro to Transverse Standing Waves

Resonant Frequencies

Resonant frequencies are specific frequencies at which a system naturally oscillates with greater amplitude. For the human vocal tract, these frequencies depend on its physical dimensions and the medium through which sound travels. When divers breathe helium, the change in the speed of sound alters these resonant frequencies, resulting in a higher pitch of the voice.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:23
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a laboratory experiment, one end of a horizontal string is tied to a support while the other end passes over a frictionless pulley and is tied to a 1.5 kg sphere. Students determine the frequencies of standing waves on the horizontal segment of the string, then they raise a beaker of water until the hanging 1.5 kg sphere is completely submerged. The frequency of the fifth harmonic with the sphere submerged exactly matches the frequency of the third harmonic before the sphere was submerged. What is the diameter of the sphere?

238
views
Textbook Question

A string under tension has a fundamental frequency of 220 Hz. What is the fundamental frequency if the tension is doubled?

2643
views
Textbook Question

A 280 Hz sound wave is directed into one end of the trombone slide seen in FIGURE P17.55. A microphone is placed at the other end to record the intensity of sound waves that are transmitted through the tube. The straight sides of the slide are 80 cm in length and 10 cm apart with a semicircular bend at the end. For what slide extensions s will the microphone detect a maximum of sound intensity?

2051
views
Textbook Question

An old mining tunnel disappears into a hillside. You would like to know how long the tunnel is, but it's too dangerous to go inside. Recalling your recent physics class, you decide to try setting up standing-wave resonances inside the tunnel. Using your subsonic amplifier and loudspeaker, you find resonances at 4.5 Hz and 6.3 Hz, and at no frequencies between these. It's rather chilly inside the tunnel, so you estimate the sound speed to be 335 m/s . Based on your measurements, how far is it to the end of the tunnel?

1408
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-m-tall vertical tube is filled with 20°C water. A tuning fork vibrating at 580 Hz is held just over the top of the tube as the water is slowly drained from the bottom. At what water heights, measured from the bottom of the tube, will there be a standing wave in the tube above the water?

1988
views
Textbook Question

INT One end of a 75-cm-long, 2.5 g guitar string is attached to a spring. The other end is pulled, which stretches the spring. The guitar string's second harmonic occurs at 550 Hz when the spring has been stretched by 5.0 cm. What is the value of the spring constant?

1866
views