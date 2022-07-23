A bass clarinet can be modeled as a 120-cm-long open-closed tube. A bass clarinet player starts playing in a 20° C room, but soon the air inside the clarinet warms to where the speed of sound is 352m/s . Does the fundamental frequency increase or decrease? By how much?
The fundamental frequency of an open-open tube is 1500 Hz when the tube is filled with 0°C helium. What is its frequency when filled with 0°C air?
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Frequency
Speed of Sound in Different Gases
Effect of Medium on Frequency
The two highest-pitch strings on a violin are tuned to 440 Hz (the A string) and 659 Hz (the E string). What is the ratio of the mass of the A string to that of the E string? Violin strings are all the same length and under essentially the same tension.
A 170-cm-long open-closed tube has a standing sound wave at 250 Hz on a day when the speed of sound is 340m/s . How many pressure antinodes are there, and how far is each from the open end of the tube?
Standing waves on a 1.0-m-long string that is fixed at both ends are seen at successive frequencies of 36 Hz and 48 Hz. Draw the standing-wave pattern when the string oscillates at 48 Hz.
A carbon dioxide laser is an infrared laser. A CO2 laser with a cavity length of 53.00 cm oscillates in the m=100,000 mode. What are the wavelength and frequency of the laser beam?
The lowest note on a grand piano has a frequency of 27.5 Hz. The entire string is 2.00 m long and has a mass of 400 g. The vibrating section of the string is 1.90 m long. What tension is needed to tune this string properly?