Mass Ratio Calculation

To find the ratio of the masses of two strings tuned to different frequencies, we can use the relationship derived from their frequencies. If the frequencies are known, the mass ratio can be calculated using the formula: m1/m2 = (f2/f1)^2, where m1 and m2 are the masses of the strings and f1 and f2 are their respective frequencies. This allows us to determine how the mass of the A string compares to that of the E string.